MSNBC And Documentary+ Combine For Release Of ‘The Sentence Of Michael Thompson,’ Doc On Man Imprisoned For 25 Years On Non-Violent Pot Charge

EXCLUSIVE: The timely documentary The Sentence of Michael Thompson will be reaching a big audience soon, courtesy of MSNBC and XTR’s streaming service Documentary+.

The cable news channel will premiere the short film on October 30, with the Documentary+ debut coming on November 1. The film, directed by Kyle Thrash and Haley Elizabeth Anderson, focuses on Thompson, “the longest serving non-violent offender in Michigan history,” who became the subject of an intense legal battle to win his freedom. [See teaser below]

“In 1994, Thompson was sentenced to 42 to 60 years in prison for selling three pounds of cannabis to a close friend turned police informant, and he remained there even as Michigan legalized the recreational use of marijuana,” a release about the film said. Prior drug possession convictions contributed to his draconian sentence, as did a dubious weapons charge (police searched his residence after his arrest and found some antique guns and some other weapons that Thompson’s wife said belonged to her). He was classified as a habitual offender, which gave a judge latitude to sentence him harshly. Which is exactly what happened.

Michael Thompson attends the HollyShorts Film Festival in Hollywood August 18, 2022 Courtesy of Matthew Carey

“Habitual offender is what I was up under. I would have never got out if it wasn’t for the people” who took up his cause, Thompson said after a screening of the documentary at the HollyShorts Film Festival in August. “If it weren’t for the people, I wouldn’t have got out until 2038! 2038!”

In early 2021, Thompson was granted clemency by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, after he had served a quarter of a century behind bars for a non-violent offense. While he was imprisoned, Thompson’s parents died, as did his only son. His release allowed him to be reunited with his two daughters, one of whom was only three when Thompson originally went to prison.

“In-depth interviews with Thompson’s attorneys and family members reveal the heartbreaking damage done to the families of the incarcerated,” noted the release, “and the hypocrisy of a system that keeps non-violent offenders locked up as others profit from cannabis legalization.”

Marijuana plants at Cresco Labs medical marijuana cultivation facility on Aug. 8, 2018, in Joliet, Illinois Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The announcement of the film’s release comes a week after President Biden declared he was pardoning federal prisoners convicted of marijuana possession and said his administration would examine whether marijuana should still be declassified as a Schedule 1 drug like heroin and LSD. The pardons apply to perhaps 6,500 people, most of whom already have been released but have trouble landing work because of marijuana convictions on their records. Biden’s action doesn’t cover the tens of thousands of people incarcerated in state prisons for pot possession.

“This film was made to advocate for Michael and help get him out of prison, but it’s also become part of the larger national conversation around cannabis criminalization and the future of legalization,” directors Thrash and Anderson said in a statement. “As the administration takes executive action on marijuana reform, we wanted to make a film that put a face and a story that could represent the 40,000 people estimated to be incarcerated for non-violent cannabis related charges.”

Prayers at a welcome home party for Michael Thompson Courtesy of Logan Triplett/MSNBC/XTR

“We are happy to be the home for this beautiful and important film,” said Amanda Spain, VP of longform acquisitions for MSNBC. “Through Michael’s heartbreaking but also inspiring story, directors Haley Elizabeth [Anderson] and Kyle Thrash shine a light on the disparity that is so often felt in our justice system and capture the devastating effects incarceration can have on a family and a community. We know our audiences care about this issue and will be captivated by the journey of Michael Thompson.”

Documentary+ co-founders Kathryn Everett, head of film for XTR, and Justin Lacob, head of development for XTR, added in a joint statement, “We are so excited to have The Sentence of Michael Thompson launch our first wave of original films on Documentary+. In addition to the federal news about decriminalization, this timely film comes when marijuana legalization is on the ballot in six states, yet thousands of people still sit in state prisons for cannabis possession… With our wide reach to millions of viewers across our AVOD and FAST platforms, we hope this film inspires our viewers to fight for a more just future.”

The Sentence of Michael Thompson is presented by MSNBC Films and Doc+, a Synonymous Pictures production, directed by Kyle Thrash and Haley Elizabeth Anderson, produced by Thrash and W. Ian Ross. The film is executive produced for MSNBC Films by MSNBC President Rashida Jones and MSNBC Films VP of longform acquisitions Amanda Spain, alongside Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, Justin Lacob, Lydia Kives for XTR, and William Crause.

Michael Thompson addresses the audience at HollyShorts after a screening of ‘The Sentence of Michael Thompson’ Courtesy of Matthew Carey

At the HollyShorts Q&A, Thompson made impassioned remarks about fellow prisoners he hopes to see released, and about his own experience.

“Who have marijuana killed? Nobody. Why is it that I had to spend 25 years for you to understand that marijuana is not dangerous? But now you want to make money off it,” Thompson told the audience, alluding to the burgeoning legal trade in marijuana. “This documentary, I just hope you felt it the way I feel it, because it’s real. Ain’t nothing fake about that. It is real. And I want you to go home and understand, it wasn’t easy. It wasn’t easy. I can talk about it now, but it wasn’t easy. Twenty five years? You think about it.”

He reflected on changes in his life since his release in 2021.

“I look back at how far I done came, from washing my clothes in the toilet stool [in prison],” he said. “Everybody wonders where I like to wash my clothes now. I bought a brand-new washer and dryer. Sometimes I just sit in the room and watch it wash because I appreciate a washer and dryer.”