The Rock Tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ That Running For President Is “Off The Table”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he’s ruled out running for president after not previously ruling out such a bid.

He told CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith that a presidential bid was “off the table.”

“Yes. It is off the table. I will say this because it requires a B-side to this,” he said.

He added, “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s, growing up in this critical age, at this critical time in their life.”

He said that while being “CEO sounds great,” “the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

In previous interviews, Johnson has entertained the idea of running for office, and even the mere speculation that he would make a White House bid drew some commentary on his chances of appealing across party lines. Although he has never held elective office, Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House has made speculation about other celebrity bids not seem so far fetched.