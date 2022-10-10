‘The Strangers’: ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Actor Ema Horvath Joins Lionsgate Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) has been tapped to star alongside Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in Lionsgate’s remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers, which is currently in production in Slovakia.

The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple contending with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit upon its May 2008 release via Universal Pictures and came to be appreciated in the years following as a cult classic, with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night being released in March 2018.

Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger) is directing the remake, which will follow Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with a pair of sequels.

Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland (The Freak Brothers, Due Date) wrote the franchise opener, to be distributed worldwide by Lionsgate. Its producers are Courtney Solomon (Cake, After franchise), Mark Canton (Power Universe, 300), Christopher Milburn (The Protégé, Unhinged), Gary Raskin (Midway), Charlie Dombeck (The War with Grandpa) and Alastair Birlingham (Moonfall). Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee are exec producing, with Rafaella Biscayn, the Slovakia-based Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo and Alberto Burgueno serving as co-producers.

Horvath can currently be seen playing the Númenórean lady Eärien in Amazon’s acclaimed series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is nearing the end of its first season, having found her first starring role in Blumhouse’s 2017 psychological horror film Like.Share.Follow. Other credits include the thriller What Lies Below, which hit #1 on Netflix on the week of its premiere in 2020, and Catherine Hardwicke’s short-form series Don’t Look Deeper for the defunct streaming platform Quibi. Also coming up for the actress is the drama Who Are You People, which has her starring alongside Devon Sawa and Alyssa Milano.

Horvath is repped by Buchwald and Silver Lining Entertainment.