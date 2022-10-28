‘The Real Love Boat’ Moves To Paramount+ From CBS

EXCLUSIVE: The Real Love Boat has a new dock.

The reality competition series is moving from its home on CBS to the company’s streaming service Paramount+.

It is the latest CBS show to move to streaming; Paramount+ also become the home to drama series SEAL Team and Evil last year.

The Real Love Boat, which is a reality take on the classic CBS romantic comedy series, launched on October 5 with 2.4M viewers and a 0.3. This was in line with the overnight performance of ABC’s The Rookie: Fed, but was down on long-running hit Survivor, which brought in 4.8M viewers and a 0.7 in the earlier slot on CBS. It has slipped to below 2M overnight viewers for its subsequent three episodes.

The fifth episode of The Real Love Boat will now air exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday November 2 and will air weekly. The first four episodes are already available on the streamer.

The show is hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell and brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury Princess cruise ship while looking for love.

Destination dates, challenges and surprise new singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. It also features captain Paolo Arrigo, bartender Ezra Freeman and cruise director Matt Mitcham helping the matchmaking process.

After almost a month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

The series is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions and is exec produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha, and Jay Bienstock. The Love Boat IP is owned by CBS Studios.