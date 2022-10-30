‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7 Taglines Arrive Late Unlike Robyn Dixon

The taglines for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 are finally here after Bravo went on through three episodes without an opening sequence. This season, the taglines arrived a little late unlike Robyn Dixon, who makes reference to her timely arrivals “when it comes to the truth.”

Read the taglines for RHOP Season 7 below.

Gizelle Bryant: “I’m pretty, petty and always sitting on ready.”

Ashley Darby: “You may think you know my story, but there’s always a plot twist.”

Robyn Dixon: “When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time.”

Candiace Dillard-Bassett: “My vocals are clean but my reads are for filth.”

Mia Thornton: “I may not remember everything, but you’ll never forget me.”

Wendy Osefo: “I’m a Nigerian queen with no time for mean.”

Karen Huger: “Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver.”

Every season, the housewives change up their taglines for the opening titles. The taglines reference the storyline each of the cast members brings to the current season airing. A lot of the lines are shady, some are inspirational and others are all-encompassing.

Bryant’s tagline references that she is always ready to spill the tea on her fellow housewives. Darby is going through a separation process and viewers will witness her life changes. Dixon alludes to her always being late to events but when it’s about telling the truth, she’s always on time.

Dillard-Bassett has had a rough start to Season 7 as allegations made against her husband by her co-stars have taken center stage but the singer will not let anything slide. Osefo is proud of her heritage and gives audiences a peek into her family life on a weekly basis. Huger has a candle business and her tagline makes note of that.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.