‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Season 5 Trailer Drops & Gets Premiere Date On Peacock – BravoCon

Summer might be over but the stars of The Real Housewives of Miami are about to return to heat things up on Peacock. As a treat to fans at BravoCon, it was announced that the reality series will return to the streaming service starting December 8. Watch the trailer for RHOM Season in the video above.

Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen are all back for the fifth season of the franchise. Also joining the full-time housewives are friends Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth.

The first four episodes will drop on Thursday, December 8 with new episodes premiering weekly thereafter for a total of 16 episodes.

Peacock resurrected the Bravo series after a long pause and Season 8 is set to test the friendships of all the housewives.

Guerdy is busier than ever and will stop at nothing to remain the best wedding planner in Miami…until her husband Russell says it’s time to slow down. She’s ready for a fresh start with Alexia, after some unresolved issues resurface following last year’s failed wedding preparations.

Lisa is working on mending her friendship with Larsa. However, their friendship takes a turn when Larsa discusses Lisa and Lenny’s finances, which makes the ladies question what is really happening on the home front. Lisa’s life as she knows it is turned upside down when rumors swirl that Lenny is dating another woman.

Julia is a complete empty nester and struggles with the realization that her daughters are off to college and no longer living at home. As she works on balancing life between being a city girl and life on the farm, she tries to strengthen her bond with Martina as they face new challenges in their marriage.

Dr. Nicole is still relishing being newly engaged to her long-term partner, Anthony. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, she must face healing her old wounds with her father and mull over giving him a second chance.

Alexia is happily married to Todd and their love is on full display. As they get ready to celebrate their wedding with family and friends back in Miami, Alexia is still balancing her new marriage and relationship with sons Peter and Frankie.

Larsa is newly divorced, living it up in her new duplex in the sky and ready for a new start as she dips her toes in the dating pool. However along with the good vibes, she’s making sure no one is going to get her off track with new business ventures on the horizon.

Kiki finds an unexpected friendship with Larsa as these single ladies enjoy Miami’s nightlife. She’s always in her friends’ corner while also playing matchmaker.

Adriana is giving love another chance and is hoping to find true friendship with Larsa after years of butting heads. When left to prove the ladies wrong about a rumor, she’s left picking up the pieces. With so much going on, Adriana is ready to let her hair down and make a music video for her new song with hopes that the ladies will join as her backup dancers.

Marysol is still the comic relief among the group, but she soon finds herself in the middle of an argument between Lisa and Larsa.