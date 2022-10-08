‘The Peripheral’: Prime Video Drops New Trailer For Sci-Fi From Jonathan Nolan And Lisa Joy

Prime Video dropped the latest trailer for The Peripheral, the long-gestating sci-fi drama from Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films that’s based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson. The cast and producers made an appearance at New York Comic-Con today to hype the series that premieres Oct. 21.

“When I read the book Count Zero [by Gibson], it felt like a first hit of acid. I never experienced anything like the worlds that Gibson created,” Nolan told convention goers Saturday. “I’ve watched every filmmaker rip off all the ideas, myself included, from his works and no one actually had the guts to go and adapt from the source. For us, it felt like coming full circle.”

The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future, until the future comes calling for her.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are creator/showrunner Scott B. Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham, Steven Hoban and Greg Plageman.

Something I really love about it, it has this sense of home and humanity which is something we lose in sci-fi,” Moretz told the crowd. “Ho matter how far we go into the future it always boomerangs back home. We just had so much fun figuring those little moments out and bringing the humanity in. That’s something I really haven’t seen in sci-fi.”

The drama also stars Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).

“We all genuinely loved and admired Gibson, he’s such a generous talent,” said Joy. “He really embraced that for each medium, a story has to evolve. You can’t make a poem into a movie, any more than you can make a novel into a TV show without making some sort of changes. The key is to keep some essence there. I honestly think Scott Smith did such a magnificent job with that. It was a very lovely collaboration.”

The Peripheral had been in the works at Amazon since early 2018. In April 2019, Nolan and Joy signed a massive overall deal with Amazon Studios after lengthy stints at WBTV.

