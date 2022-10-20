‘The Perfect Marriage’ Altar Bound With Patrick Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect Federation & Zurich Avenue; Sigal Avin To Direct William Broyles Script

EXCLUSIVE: Picture Perfect Federation and Zurich Avenue have teamed to acquire the bestselling Jeneva Rose psychological thriller debut novel The Perfect Marriage. The film will be directed by Sigal Avin (Losing Alice), and the script is by Oscar-nominated scribe William Broyles (Apollo 13 and Cast Away).

The film will be produced by Patrick Wachsberger, who’s coming off Best Picture for CODA, and Ashley Stern for Picture Perfect Federation. Zurich Avenue’s Karl Spoerri and Viviana Vezzani are exec producing alongside Broyles and Lenore Entertainment Group’s Adam Berkowitz. Avin’s manager, Olivia Wachsberger is co-executive producer.

Sarah Morgan is a successful defense attorney whose life gets flipped upside down when her husband is accused of murdering his mistress. She decides to take her husband’s case and at trial, the couple is pulled into a twisted game of cat and mouse as they re-examine their relationship while dealing with life changing consequences.

“The Perfect Marriage took the literary world by storm, immediately solidifying Jeneva as one of the top voices in her genre,” Wachsberger said. “I have always had an affinity for modern psychological thrillers, like Fatal Attraction and Unfaithful, for which Bill also brilliantly wrote the script. With Jeneva’s excellent story and Sigal as our director, we’re confident this will be a strong addition to the space.”

Avin is repped by CAA, Broyles by Bob Bookman Management.

Picture Perfect Federation, a joint venture between Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect Entertainment and Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan’s studio Federation Entertainment, adds this to a slate that includes Impossible, scripted and to be directed by CODA‘s Siân Heder.