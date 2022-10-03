Taissa Farmiga Returning As Sister Irene In ‘The Nun 2’

EXCLUSIVE: Taissa Farmiga is returning to New Line’s The Nun 2 as Sister Irene. She joins previously announced Storm Reid in the sequel to 2018’s The Nun, which remains the highest grossing chapter in the $2B The Conjuring Universe at $365.6M WW.

The pic is set for release on Sept. 8, 2023.

Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the seventh and most recent entry in The Conjuring franchise which opened to $24.1M at No. 1 at the box office last year and pushed the franchise to over $2 billion worldwide, making it the top-grossing horror series on the big screen.

Akela Cooper wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Atomic Monster’s James Wan and The Safran Company’s Peter Safran will produce. Wan and Safran have produced all eight of The Conjuring franchise films. Judson Scott will oversee for Atomic Monster with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman executive producing. While Taissa Farmiga and Conjuring star Vera Farmiga are sisters, their characters are unrelated, the latter playing franchise paranormal investigator regular Lorraine Warren.

Farmiga is currently shooting season two of Julian Fellowes’ HBO series The Gilded Age with Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon. She was last seen in Pascual Sisto’s feature John and the Hole opposite Michael C. Hall, which premiered at Sundance 2021. Other recent credits include the $175M global grossing Clint Eastwood/Warner Bros. feature The Mule alongside Bradley Cooper and What They Had opposite Michael Shannon and Hilary Swank, which premiered at Sundance 2018.

Film credits include Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply, Hannah Fidell’s The Long Dumb Road, and Sofia Coppola/A24’s The Bling Ring, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Farmiga starred in the New Group’s revival of Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Buried Child and in Ryan Murphy’s FX series American Horror Story.

Globally, four of The Conjuring movies rank in the top ten horror movies of all time with more than $300M worldwide each (The Nun at $365.5M, The Conjuring 2 at $322M WW, The Conjuring with $320M WW, and Annabelle: Creation at $307M WW) with all seven in the top 30.

Farmiga is repped by Anonymous Content, CAA, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.