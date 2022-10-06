‘The Mole Agent’ Oscar Nominee Maite Alberdi, ‘Nowhere To Hide’ Director Zaradasht Ahmed To Present Projects At 30th IDFA Forum

Maite Alberdi, whose The Mole Agent was Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary last year, will be among documentarians pitching projects at the 30th Forum co-production meeting of the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam.

Running November 14-16, within the framework of IDFA, the Forum and its new media extension media, the IDFA DocLab Forum, will present 60 projects.

Chilean filmmaker Alberdi will present The Eternal Memory, following a couple over a four-year period as they deal with Alzheimer’s.

Alberdi’s Santiago-based Micromundo Producciones lead produces in co-cooperation with compatriot Juan De Dios Larrain’ Fabula.

Other award-winning documentarians due to unveil projects include Kurdish-Norwegian director Zaradasht Ahmed and the Czech Republic’s Filip Remunda

Ahmed, whose Nowhere To Hide won best film at IDFA in 2016 and was nominated in the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2017, will unveil The Lions on the River Tigris.

Following on from Nowhere To Hide, the verité project explores questions of healing and resilience among the inhabitants of Mosul in Northern Iraq after years of ISIS rule.

Remunda, who broke out internationally with his student film Czech Dream, will participate with Love Exposed, which is described as a tragicomedy about an ageing photographer and his filmmaker daughter who struggle to form a healthier relationship.

Partners on the documentary include Czech companies Hypermarket Film FreeSaM Ltd. and France’s Kolam Productions with HBO MAX.

Other highlights include Martin Benchimol’s The Castle, about a former housekeeper who inherits the vast mansion of her late long-time employer in the Argentine countryside. The highly anticipated work, which recently won San Sebastian’s WIP Latam Industry Award, will be showcased as a rough-cut.

IDFA runs November 9-20.