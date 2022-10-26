‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Adds Lana Parrilla To Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Lana Parrilla (Why Women Kill, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2 in a recurring role.

She will play Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Neve Campbell) and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and the best investigator in town—and Lorna’s newly minted fiancé—Cisco (Angus Sampson).

The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Connelly, The Fifth Witness.

Season 2 will be executive-produced by co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez; as well as Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. The series is produced by A+E Studios for Netflix.

Parrilla is notably known for her portrayal of the Evil Queen/Regina Mills in ABC’s Once Upon a Time across the show’s 7 seasons. Most recently she starred as Rita Castillo in Marc Cherry’s dark dramedy Why Women Kill. She’s also appeared in various hit shows including Spin City, NYPD Blue, Six Feet Under, 24, Lost, and The Shield.

Her film credits include 2000’s Very Mean Men alongside Matthew Modine and Ben Gazzara, as well as 2020’s The Tax Collector opposite Jimmy Smits and George Lopez.

She is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment.