‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Pakistani Film Ever Worldwide

Hot fantasy actioner The Legend of Maula Jatt has hit a historic milestone, becoming the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever worldwide in only its second week of release, and the first to cross PKR 100cr ($4.5M) globally.

Through Tuesday, it had taken PKR 115cr ($5.2M). Of that, PKR 33cr ($1.5M) is from the home country and PKR 82cr ($3.7M) is from offshore markets. In the UK, it is the highest-grossing Punjabi movie ever with £866K ($1M) through Wednesday.

In the U.S., the epic across two weekends has done $728K, and in Canada $525K through Sunday. Midweek performance has also been strong, notably in the UK, Canada and Australia.

A reboot of the 1979 cult Punjabi classic, Maula Jat, The Legend of Maula Jatt has been on a tear out of the gate since it released on October 13, and scored a record-breaking global bow for a Pakistani title.

The movie (which has been compared to Game of Thrones) follows the titular Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past who seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families torn apart in an epic tale of truth, honor and justice.

From Encyclomedia and Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures, and overseas distributor Moviegoers Entertainment, The Legend of Maula Jatt is directed by Bilal Lashari and stars Fawad Khan (seen this year in Disney Plus series Ms Marvel), Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abassi and Humaima Malik. Lashari took to Instagram to thank audiences the day the film passed the history-making threshold.