‘The Last Cowboy’: CMT Bringing Back Taylor Sheridan Competition Show For Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: CMT is bringing back The Last Cowboy – Taylor Sheridan’s competition series — for a third season. It returns November 18th at 10pm ET.

The Last Cowboy takes an inside look at the lives of today’s cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in the sport of horse reining – a Western-based competition consisting of horses guided through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops by their experienced riders – and gear up for “The Run for a Million.” This season goes deep into the grueling preparation as riders train to elevate and preserve their cowboy traditions in this trying athletic event.

This year’s participants include Casey Deary, Andrea Fappani, Shawn Flarida, Arno Honstetter, Francesco Martinotti, Jordan McBurney, Sean McBurny, Cade McCutcheon, Matt Palmer, Nathan Piper, Fernando Salgado, Craig Schmersal, Josh Tishman, Dany Tremblay, Jason Vanlandingham and Billy Williams.

The Last Cowboy is produced for CMT by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Apryl Richards and Gino Tomac serving as executive producers. Sheridan, as well as David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari serve as executive producers. Keith Cox and Todd Baynes oversee the production for CMT.