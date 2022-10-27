Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

FX Orders ‘The Bends‘ Pilot From Paul Attanasio Based On Gerald Seymour’s Novel ‘Killing Ground’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jason Bateman & Jude Law To Headline & EP ‘Black Rabbit’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix; Bateman To Direct
Read the full story

NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’ Extends Options On Cast Led By Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin
Jesse L. Martin Christopher Polk/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is keeping drama pilot The Irrational in contention a little longer. The network and producing studio Universal Television have extended the options on the cast, headlined by Jesse L. Martin. As Deadline reported last month, the actor options on the show were up in late October. I hear they have now been extended through the end of December.

In a promising sign, NBC last month commissioned a mini-room to produce a couple of backup scripts to go with the well received pilot but the network clearly is not ready yet to make a series pickup decision on the project, the last of NBC’s 2022 pilots to learn its fate.

Written by Arika Mittman, The Irrational is based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s “Predictably Irrational.” The show follows on Alec Baker (Martin), a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi also star.

Martin also is producing the pilot. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum while Ariely serves as a consultant. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Of NBC’s six off-cycle 2022 pilots, five dramas and one comedy, NBC has picked up to series one drama, Found, and the comedy, the untitled Mike O’Malley project, and passed on dramas Blank Slate, Unbroken and Untitled Mike Daniels, with The Irrational still outstanding.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad