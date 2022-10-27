NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’ Extends Options On Cast Led By Jesse L. Martin

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is keeping drama pilot The Irrational in contention a little longer. The network and producing studio Universal Television have extended the options on the cast, headlined by Jesse L. Martin. As Deadline reported last month, the actor options on the show were up in late October. I hear they have now been extended through the end of December. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In a promising sign, NBC last month commissioned a mini-room to produce a couple of backup scripts to go with the well received pilot but the network clearly is not ready yet to make a series pickup decision on the project, the last of NBC’s 2022 pilots to learn its fate.

Written by Arika Mittman, The Irrational is based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s “Predictably Irrational.” The show follows on Alec Baker (Martin), a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi also star.

Martin also is producing the pilot. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum while Ariely serves as a consultant. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Of NBC’s six off-cycle 2022 pilots, five dramas and one comedy, NBC has picked up to series one drama, Found, and the comedy, the untitled Mike O’Malley project, and passed on dramas Blank Slate, Unbroken and Untitled Mike Daniels, with The Irrational still outstanding.