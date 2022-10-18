‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ EP Matthew Hastings Developing Spanish Civil War Drama With ‘Kissing Booth’ Producer iGeneration Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The Handmaid’s Tale EP Matthew Hastings is to showrun a medical drama set in the Spanish Civil War from Netflix’s Kissing Booth producer iGeneration Studios, which is being shopped at Mipcom Cannes.

Hastings is also directing Villa Paz, which is inspired by real life events and follows a team of idealistic medics who convert a royal palace into a field hospital. Set in Spain in 1937, an international team of volunteers toil tirelessly at the hospital, as rivalries and relationships imperil their battle to save lives.

iGeneration’s Max Benitz – who starred opposite Russell Crowe in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World – is lead writer, while iGeneration Studios’ CEO Ed Glauser and UK Managing Director Michael Shyjka will executive produce with Hastings and Benitz.

“Having been fortunate enough to build my career in this ‘New Adult’ space, Max’s fresh and deeply authentic perspective rings true as it’s both an entertaining and moving portrait of these young heroes,” said Hastings.

Hastings was a Co-EP on the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale and past credits include Spinning Out, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and The Originals.

Benitz added: “My own experiences of conflict compel me to tell this story with sensitivity and nuance. War is hell but you tend to meet a lot of angels there. That’s the show.”

Netflix’s Kissing Booth trilogy producer iGeneration is currently in production on Ali Novak adaptation My Life with the Walter Boys. The company is also developing Mademoiselle Maupin drama Diva, to which it recently attached Vince Marcello.