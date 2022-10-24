‘The Flash’: Jon Cor Upped To Series Regular For Season 9 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Mark Blaine in The Flash. Jon Cor, who recurred as Blaine (aka Chillblaine) in seasons 7 and 8, has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming ninth and final season of the CW series.

Per the official Season 9 character description: “A charming rogue obsessed with cryogenic technology, Mark Blaine gave the Flash and his allies a run for their money as the villainous Chillblaine. But after falling in love with Frost, he finally began to show a softer side. Now, as the new season begins, the memory of Frost’s shocking demise will haunt Mark as he sets out on his journey to become a hero.”

Showrunner Eric Wallace earlier talked with Deadline about the Season 8 cliffhanger finale in which Blaine was met with an unseen character emerging from his Consciousness Resurrection Chamber, leaving viewers with questions about what is in a mysterious box. Wallace teased, “That is Danielle Panabaker’s voice, so some version of Danielle Panabaker’s coming out of that box. The question is, which one? Let the debate begin because there’s many ways to go.” Panabaker portrays Caitlin Snow/Frost in The Flash. Frost was killed in Season 8 when she transformed herself into Hell Frost to take on Deathstorm, played by Robbie Amell.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West.

Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Cor’s other credits include Lost in Space, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, Dark Matter, Suits, Saw 3D, and Goliath. He also has appeared as as a lead in several TV movies including Hallmark Channel’s Cross Country Christmas. Cor is repped by Red Management and Characters Talent Agency.