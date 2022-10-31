Bleecker Street Takes Rights To Comedy ‘The Fabulous Four’ With Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler & Megan Mullally As Sissy Spacek Joins Cast

Bleecker Street has taken North American rights to the comedy The Fabulous Four, starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan), two-time Academy Award nominee Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus 2) and two-time Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), with Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek (Sam & Kate) coming aboard to round out its core cast.

Production is scheduled to kick off in Australia in early 2023, with Bleecker Street planning a nationwide theatrical release. Sierra/Affinity is repping international rights.

The film from director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker) follows three life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally, Spacek) who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

The Fabulous Four first emerged as a hot package at Cannes 2022, with Moorhouse, Sarandon, Midler and Mullally officially coming aboard at that time, as we told you first. Moorhouse, Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison penned the script. Richard Barton Lewis’ (August Rush, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) Southpaw Entertainment is producing alongside Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight (Carmen, The Invisible Man). Exec producers are Goalpost’s Ben Grant and Kylie du Fresne, Southpaw’s Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak, and Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson.

Spacek is a screen icon best known for her star-making turn in the 1976 film Carrie, based on Stephen King’s same-name novel, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. She went on to win an Academy Award for The Coal Miner’s Daughter in 1981 before notching four additional noms for her work in Missing, The River, Crimes of the Heart and In the Bedroom. The actress has more recently starred in series including Bloodline for Netflix, Castle Rock for Hulu as well as Homecoming and Night Sky for Prime Video. She will next be seen starring alongside Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk and Dustin Hoffman in the comedy Sam & Kate from writer-director Darren Le Gallo.

Bleecker Street is an independently financed studio based in New York City, which Karpen founded in August 2014. The company’s 2023 slate includes the Helen Mirren starrer Golda, directed by Academy Award winner Guy Nattiv, as well as Frances O’Connnor’s TIFF 2022-premiering Emily, starring Emma Mackey; Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Belucci; What Happens Later, directed by and starring Meg Ryan and co-starring David Duchovny; and Alice Troughton’s The Tutor, starring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.

Kent Sanderson, Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal for The Fabulous Four on behalf of Bleecker Street, with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Spacek is repped by UTA, Mgmt Entertainment and Rowan & Maron.