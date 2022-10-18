The Dish: ‘The Daily Show’ Considers Hosting Duos & Trios As It Plots Post-Trevor Noah Course With Correspondents In Line For Promotion

EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show is charting its post-Trevor Noah course and it might involve more than one host.

Deadline understands that Comedy Central is considering hosting duos and trios as it looks to replace the comedian behind the desk.

Noah revealed that he was leaving the nightly talkshow at the end of September with his final show planned for Thursday December 8.

There’s been much talk about who will replace him but it seems that it may not be only one person.

One suggestion is that Noah will be replaced by a committee of hosts. We hear that a number of the correspondents are in consideration for the positions.

For instance, one possibility is that Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic could co-host.

The show’s other correspondents include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan as well as gonzo reporter Jordan Klepper.

The move would be unique in daily late-night television and would give the show a fresh look as it looks to replace Noah, who has hosted the show for seven years, and replaced Jon Stewart.

The closest resemblance would be Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, which is hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, and remains one of the signature and most popular elements of the NBC show.

It would be a smart way of utilizing its deep bench of correspondents, who have all been with the show for some time.

Sources have suggested that no final decision has been made but that the Comedy Central show is looking at numerous options as it navigates the changing late-night world. The show is exec produced by Jen Flanz, who serves as showrunner, and led the previous table swap between Stewart and Noah.

If Wood and Lydic did get the gig it would be a boon for late-night’s diversity push. It would also make the latter the most high-profile woman in late-night, following the cancellation of Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal.

Wood who recently signed with CAA, has been a correspondent since 2015. His star has been on the rise in recent years, having appeared in Confess, Fletch and Only Murders In The Building and released his latest stand up Imperfect Messenger last year.

Wood addressed rumors that he was in the running for the role in a recent interview with The Daily Beast. He said, “I think if you’re asked, you have to at least consider it. You can’t say no to an opportunity like that. You can’t turn your nose up at it at least. I think you have to sit and assess what you want to do creatively, and that’s something I haven’t thought about yet.

Lydic, who similarly joined The Daily Show in 2015, has been making waves with her take on a Fox News viewer. She also launched her own special Abroad in 2019.

Chieng, who released his own Netflix special Speakeasy earlier this year and starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joined The Daily Show in 2016, Kosta and Sloan joined in 2017.

Noah himself was a senior international correspondent on The Daily Show before replacing Stewart in 2015.

A Comedy Central spokeswoman said, “In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list. Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions.”