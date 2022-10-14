‘The Crossover’: Yvonne Senat Jones Boards Disney+ Basketball Series

EXCLUSIVE: Yvonne Senat Jones (Sneakerella, Gone in the Night) has been cast in a recurring role in the Disney+ Original series, The Crossover.

She will portray Janice, Filthy (Jalyn Hall) & JB’s (Amir O’Neil) English teacher at Hughes Middle School. She’s a great teacher, and a close, supportive friend of their mom, Crystal (Sabrina Revelle).

Based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

The series also stars Derek Luke as ‘Chuck Bell,’ Sabrina Revelle as ‘Crystal Bell,’ Skyla I’Lece as ‘Alexis,’ Deja Monique Cruz as ‘Maya’ and Trevor Raine Bush as ‘Vondie.’ Darone Okolie, Gabriela Lopez, Joel Steingold, Himie Freeman, and Johnny Cantley recur. Daveed Diggs narrates the series.

The pilot episode was directed by George Tillman, Jr. and was written by Alexander and Damani Johnson. Johnson, Alexander, and Tillman, Jr. executive produce alongside Kim Harrison, Todd Harthan, Bob Teitel, and Robert Prinz. Additionally, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Lezlie Wills of SpringHill are executive producers. Johnson, Alexander, and Harrison serve as co-showrunners.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

Jones is notably known for her portrayal of Disney’s first Afro-Latina Queen, Denise King, in the TV musical feature Sneakerella currently streaming on Disney+. She is perhaps best known for her starring role as Tally in Tyler Perry’s BET series, Ruthless and The Oval.

She can currently be seen in the supporting role of Laurel opposite Winona Ryder in Eli Horowitz’s Gone In The Night on Prime Video. Up next, Jones will work opposite Jennifer Lopez in Niki Caro’s action film, The Mother set to be released via Netflix in May 2023.

Most recently she portrayed Osaia in Season 3 of Hulu’s The Orville from creator Seth MacFarlane.

Jones is repped by FSE Talent, AFA Prime Talent Media, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.