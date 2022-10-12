‘The Conners’: Season 5 To Feature Show’s Biggest Ever Episode Count

EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order.
The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy.
ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network expanded the current sophomore season of breakout Abbott Elementary to a full-season 22 episodes. And The Goldbergs’ ninth season last season also was padded with additional episodes to reach the 22-episode mark.
The Conners stars John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner) and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy). The series is from Werner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.