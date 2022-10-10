‘The Boys’: First Look At New Supes Sister Sage & Firecracker

Amazon has released the first photos of new supes Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward, and Firecracker, portrayed by Valorie Curry, in the upcoming fourth season of The Boys.

Details on their characters are being kept under wraps, but we can now see images of both in their costumes by supersuit designer Laura Jean Shannon. See the full-size images below.

Showrunner Eric Kripke tweeted in August when the castings were announced. “These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS.”

Based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltz.

The Boys Season 4 is currently in production in Toronto.

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward)