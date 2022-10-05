Biopic Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Patriarch Phil Robertson Wraps Production, Sets Theatrical Release

Production has wrapped on The Blind, a biopic of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson with a theatrical release date slated for Sept. 22, 2023 as distribution plans are being finalized.

Set in the 1960s Deep South and shot on location in Louisiana, The Blind shares never-before-revealed aspects of Robertson’s life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, addiction and complicated family dynamics, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. “It was important to us that the film be real,” said Willie Robertson, Phil’s son. “The transformation of Phil proves that anyone can change and that there is always hope.”

Directed by Andrew Hyatt (Paul, Apostle Of Christ, Full Of Grace) the film stars Aron Von Andrian (Dodger), Amelia Eve (The Haunting Of Bly Manor), Brielle Robillard (The Lake) and Matthew Erick White (Station 19). Written by Stephanie Katz (All In).

Duck Dynasty was an entertainment phenomenon, setting viewership records throughout its 11 seasons on A&E, and setting multiple records for most-watched episodes, most-watched series, and finally, the most-watched telecast in A&E’s history up to that time by fans of the Robertson family’s successful business that catered to duck hunters. Robertson men were known for their big beards and Evangelical Christian views. Multiple episodes drew more than 9 million viewers with one of the seasons averaging 9.4 million viewers throughout.

Family members also became New York Times bestselling authors and found commercial success with ventures from restaurants to merchandise and live events. The original show is now streamed on Fox Nation, which this year released a new one, Duck Family Treasure.

“There is a large, underserved audience that deeply cares about the Robertsons,” said Zach Dasher, one of the film’s producers and a nephew of Phil Robertson. “This film shows the origins of this beloved family with an authenticity that will surprise and inspire millions of fans.”

The film is produced by Willie and Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher of Tread Lively with executive producers Bob Katz and Troy Duhon of faith based GND Media Group. “The Blind is a powerful story about love and redemption. This film will show that no one is beyond the mercy of God and no one is too far gone that they cannot turn their life around.”