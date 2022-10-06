‘The Blacklist’: Newcomer Anya Banerjee Joins Season 10 Cast As Meera Malik’s Daughter

We’ll soon be meeting the daughter of the late Meera Malik in The Blacklist. Newcomer Anya Banerjee has been cast as a series regular in the role for the upcoming 10th season of the NBC drama series.

Banerjee’s Siya Malik is an active Intelligence Officer for the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6. She’s the daughter of Meera Malik, played by Parminder Nagra in the first season, the CIA agent who was assassinated in the season finale, and early member of the Reddington Task Force.

In the two years following the death of Boone’s Elizabeth Keen, Spader’s Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.

Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix also star.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist is produced by Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television. John Eisendrath, who serves as showrunner, Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper are executive producers.

Banerjee is a Kiwi/American actress and a recent graduate of the Columbia University MFA acting program. Banerjee wrote and acted in the two-handed production of Apologies to the Bengali Lady, which was performed at Georgetown’s Lab for Global Performance and Politics in Washington, D.C., New York and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She is repped by Authentic Talent + Literary Management, Lion Rock Management in New Zealand.

