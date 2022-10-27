TelevisaUnivision Posts Slim Q3 Revenue Gain, Declines To Offer Stats For Streaming Services Vix & Vix+: “We Don’t Want To Get Ahead Of Ourselves”

Privately held Hispanic media giant TelevisaUnivision reported a 5% uptick in third-quarter revenue, to $1.2 billion, but said investments in streaming caused operating income to dip 4%.

The comparisons were offered on a pro-forma basis, given that the company has existed for less than a full year. Univision, which was acquired by a consortium of private investors led by Davis in 2020, merged with the media and production arm of Mexican telecom provider Grupo Televisa in January 2022.

A 10% increase in operating expenses, to $741 million, was mostly due to investments in subscription streaming outlet Vix+ as well as free, ad-supported companion service Vix.

While streaming, not surprisingly, was a major theme during the company’s conference call with analysts, CEO Wade Davis demurred when he was asked for initial subscriber or active user stats.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Davis said. The lack of disclosure, he acknowledged, “continue to be disappointing to the analyst community.” Down the road, the exec promised “extensive disclosures” about the streaming effort.

While subscriber and monthly user stats were absent from the quarterly report, the company did extensively characterize its streaming push. Davis drew a distinction between the outlook for TelevisaUnivision and media peers.

“We believe we can deliver a profitable streaming service by the end of next year,” he said. “The rest of industry is seeing peak losses two to three years after launch.” By contrast, he said, “We’re in Year Zero … our peak losses will occur in this year.”

Having co-branded free and subscription tiers, he said, helps with churn. Especially in an inflationary environment, if any consumers decide to drop their pay subscription, “We have a free environment we can churn them into.”

Original programming, not surprisingly, is the top draw on Vix+ and the ramping up of those efforts has sharpened the company’s focus on controlling the shows on its platforms. Across all of Univision, consumption of first-party content accounted for 76% of the total during the quarter, Davis said.