‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+; Watch First Clip

Paramount+ has a set a premiere date for the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie. The film, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will debut Thursday, January 26, 2023 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day on Paramount+ in the UK, Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

The streamer also released a first-look clip during its panel Friday at New York Comic Con. You can watch it below.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The film also stars Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen and Nobi Nakanishi.