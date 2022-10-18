‘Ted Lasso’s Keeley Hazell Inks Book Deal With Grand Central Publishing For ‘Everyone’s Seen My Tits’ Memoir

EXCLUSIVE: Ted Lasso writer-actor Keeley Hazell’s memoir Everyone’s Seen My Tits has landed at Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette, in a competitive situation.

Everyone’s Seen My Tits chronicles Keeley’s experiences and struggles being a young woman growing up in a working class, poor family on a council estate (the ‘projects’), to becoming an object of male desire as one of the UK’s most successful Page 3 and glamour models of all time. The book explores class, feminism, fame, abuse, sexual violence, and what it means to be a woman.

Hazell, a writer and actor on Apple’s Emmy-winning Ted Lasso, began her career as a model, working with magazines such as FHM, Loaded, Nuts and Zoo Weekly, before transitioning to writing and acting. She is the inspiration behind the Ted Lasso character Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple, who, like Hazell, is a model. Hazell recurs on the show as Bex, who dates Keeley Jones’ ex, soccer stud Jamie Tartt, played by Phil Dunster.

Hazell’s other acting credits include features Horrible Bosses 2 and Like Crazy, and E!’s soapy drama series The Royals, which aired for four seasons. Hazell, a dual UK/U.S. citizen, is repped by Gersh and The Van Johnson Company worldwide.