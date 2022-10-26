Technicolor Creative Studios Partners With NantStudios To Set Up New Culver City Virtual Production Stage   

Technicolor Creative Studios has teamed with state-of-the-art virtual production company NantStudios on the creation of a new virtual production stage, which will open as part of its 60,000 square-foot Creative Hub in Culver City in 2023.

Technicolor has established the tech partnership and stage build as part of its investment in the future of filmmaking, due to growing market demand for bleeding edge Virtual Production solutions. The new stage will serve the collective of companies under the Technicolor Creative Studios umbrella — including MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games — as well as clients looking to research and develop content utilizing Virtual Production technologies for feature films, episodic, advertising and gaming.

Virtual Production is a game-changing filmmaking methodology calling upon state-of-the-art VFX tech to generate photorealistic 3D environments and visual effects on set, in real time. The aforementioned environments, powered by cinema-grade displays and large clusters of VFX render hardware known as LED volumes, afford filmmakers an entirely new level of creative flexibility, as witnessed in the end product of projects ranging from The Lion King to The Mandalorian.

Part of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, NantStudios offers fully integrated services including digital asset creation, AI machine learning expertise, motion control, performance capture and on-set operations. Clients partnering with Technicolor Creative Studios will benefit from access to its partner’s full suite of state-of-the-art Virtual Production technology, along with the award-winning capabilities of Technicolor’s artists globally, from pre-visualization to virtual scouting and final pixel production.

The Virtual Production stage and team at Technicolor Creative Studios will be helmed by Mariana Acuña Acosta, a pioneering force working at the cusp of real-time technologies, who has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Virtual Production globally, after holding posts at Glassbox Technologies, Epic Games, Jolt VR and Foundry. The Culver City build is just one major project at the moment for NantStudios, which is at the same time building five additional stages in Los Angeles alone.

“With their appetite for fusing compelling creative with progressive technology, Technicolor Creative Studios shares our vision for the future of filmmaking,” said NantStudios’ Director of Virtual Production, Gary Marshall, “one that is defined by revolutionary innovation and democratization.”

“Investing in Virtual Production makes sense for Technicolor Creative Studios, as it is simply another evolution in the tools used for storytelling, especially since there are so many other areas outside of traditional filmmaking that can significantly benefit from these newer technologies such as animation, episodic, and advertising,” added TCS’ Acosta. “Partnering with NantStudios was a no brainer. They are a well-established, respected technology company whose Virtual Production stages are serviced by an incredible team of industry veterans that really understand the media and entertainment space.”