Taylor Swift Just Pulled Off A Chart Feat That Not Even The Beatles (Or Drake) Can Match

We all knew that Taylor Swift’s new music would rock the charts — but she just turned in a historic week. The 11-time Grammy winner has become the first act to score all of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100. All of them were making their chart debuts.

Her clean sweep tops Drake’s feat from September 2021, when the Canadian rapper had nine of the Top 10 singles — including the Top 5 — in the U.S. The Fab Four had the entire Top 5 as Beatlemania gripped the States in April 1964.

Swift’s single “Anti-Hero” tops the Hot 100, with nearly 60 million streams, an airplay audience of 32 million and 13,500 units sold. The rest of the Top 10 reads thusly, in order: “Lavender Haze,” Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach” (feat. Lana Del Rey), “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question…?,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “Karma” and “Vigilante Shit.”

All 10 are from Swift’s Midnights, which was released October 21 and dominates the Billboard 200 this week with 1.58 million equivalent album units. It’s her 11th No. 1 long-player and the biggest week for any set since Adele’s 25 debuted with 3.5 million in December 2015. No other album has spawned 10 songs that reached the Top 10.

This week’s haul gives Swift another chart high-water mark: She now has more Top 10 singles than any other female act, passing Madonna’s 38. Only Drake has more Top 10s in the chart’s 64-year history: 59.

“Anti-Hero” also marks the erstwhile country singer’s ninth Hot 100 chart topper, but she remains lapped by that list’s leader Mariah Carey, who has amassed 19 No. 1s. The song is Swift’s fifth single to debut atop the chart. She is tied with Ariana Grande and BTS for second-most in that category; Drake has seven in his stellar career.