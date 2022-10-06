‘Taskmaster’ Gets Network 10 Remake; Studiocanal TV COO; ITV Studios Comedy Remake In Germany; Prime Video Makes Plays In Korea And India; ZDF Tween Series Re-Order — Global Briefs

Paramount’s Network 10 Preps Aussie ‘Taskmaster’

Avalon’s Taskmaster is making the long journey to Australia. Paramount-owned Network 10 has ordered a local version of the quirky celebrity challenge format, with comedian Tom Gleeson stepping into the iconic ‘Taskmaster’ presenter role. Challenges have been filmed in a studio in Melbourne and on location in New Zealand, with format owner Avalon Television producing a ten-part series ahead of a 2023 debut. The show has sold into 12 territories as a format and the UK currently on its 15th season, and its fifth on Channel 4. The show was unveiled at Network 10’s Upfront today, where a local remake of another Channel 4 show, long-running property format Location, Location, Location was also revealed. There was an Australian pay-TV remake of the series a decade ago on LifeStyle but this is the first time it’s gone free-to-air. Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, which airs on Paramount’s Channel 5 in the UK, is also getting the Aussie treatment, while Endemol Shine Australia is calling in the pastry chefs with new format MasterChef: Dessert Master.

Related Story Amazon Studios Partners With Latino Film Institute And LA Collab To Help Redefine Hollywood Pipeline

Studiocanal Names Alix Lebrat TV Series COO

Alix Lebrat has been named COO of TV Series at Europe’s Studiocanal. She moves up from Head of TV Series Development, a role she’s held since March 2020, havong first joined Studiocanal parent Canal+ in 2012. Following on from her previous functions, she reports to Françoise Guyonnet, Executive Managing Director of STUDIOCANAL’s TV Series. The news comes soon after Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh was named Deputy CEO of the Canal+ Group.

Prime Video Readies Korean Drama Series ‘Island’ & First Telugu Feature

Amazon’s streamer Prime Video has acquired South Korean fantasy drama series Island, and will play it in 240 countries and territories outside of South Korea from this December. The buzzy show, from director Bae Jong and writer Oh Bo-hyin, stars the likes of Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee and Cha Eun-woo and is set on the beautiful Korean island Jeju, exploring the legends and folklore of the popular tourist destination. In Korea, it’s going out on streamer TVING, which is a joint venture of CJ ENM, Naver and JTBC. In separate news, Prime Video has confirmed its first Telugu film, Ammu, will launch on October 19. The Charukesh Sekar drama is billed as the “empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity.” It was first unveiled as part of Prime Video’s 40-strong Indian slate earlier this year.

ITV Studios’ French Comedy ‘Irresponsible’ Gets German Series Remake

Irresponsible, which comes from ITV Studios-owned Tetra Media Fiction, is being remade for Germany’s ZDFneo. ITV Studios Germany is producing the eight-episode comedy series, What a Loser (working title), which is about a 31-year-old unemployed man who dreams of being a musician only to find out he has a 15-year-old son. Ben Münchow, Tinka Fürst and Diyar Ilhan are among the lead cast. Sandra Schröder and Jonas Heicks wrote the scripts and Facundo Scalerandi is directing. Frédéric Rosset created the original show, which was for Orange Cinéma Séries (know known as OCS).

ZDF Greenlights Second Run Of Cottonwood Kids Series ‘Theodosia’

Germany’s ZDF has given the greenlight to a second season of magic and Egyptology tween live-action series Theodosia and the Oasis of Magic. The show comes from Federation Studios-owned Cottonwood Media, with the new run now in production in Belgium, France and Morocco. Eloise Little returns in the lead role, along with Frankie Minchella and Nana Agyeman-Bediako. New cast members are set to be unveiled. ZDF Studios jointly distributes the show with Federation Kids & Family.