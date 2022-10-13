Sylvester Stallone, Bear Grylls & Endemol Shine North America To Develop Adventure Series As Part Of Production Pact

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone, Bear Grylls and Endemol Shine North America have established a production partnership with plans to create high-adrenaline series.

The Rocky and Rambo star and the Man vs. Wild star and the Lego Masters producer are teaming up to create “genre-bending” adventure series.

Stallone will exec produce via his Balboa Productions, along with Kourosh Taj, his head of unscripted development and Carrie Keagan, while Grylls will exec produce for his Natural Studios, which is a joint venture with Banijay, alongside his co-CEO Delbert Shoopman. Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre will exec produce for Endemol Shine North America.

Balboa Productions is behind Taylor Sheridan’s Stallone-fronted Paramount+ series Tulsa King as well as feature films Samaritan and Rambo: Last Blood as well as DAZN feature doc One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz.

The Natural Studios was launched in 2019 and is responsible for series such as Disney+’s Running Wild and Netflix’s You Vs Wild. Endemol Shine North America produces series such as CBS’ Big Brother, Fox’s MasterChef and TBS’ Wipeout.

Stallone said, “My goal has always been to push the envelope not only in life, but in all of my creative endeavors. Nothing is more satisfying than mixing the improbable with the incredible and creating the unforgettable. What we have planned is epic, beautiful and game-changing and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

“We are truly excited to be working with two of the biggest global names in both action and adventure—Sylvester Stallone and Bear Grylls and their respective production teams,” added Sharon Levy, Chief Content Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “We’ve come together to create first-of-its-kind, hybrid unscripted series that we look forward to bringing to the marketplace very soon with both Balboa Productions and Natural Studios.”

Grylls said, “It’s a complete honour to be working with the whole team at Balboa Productions. As possibly the most iconic face in the action space, Sly has long brought an injection of adrenaline to his roles and we envisage that energy being channeled into our development.”