Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda.

Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce.

Not much is known about this version, but the 1968 pic directed by Roger Vadim follows an astronaut from the 41st century who sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy. The film wasn’t a massive box office hit but has since become a cult classic, and in 2020 the Forest estate announced plans for a new film.

Jane Fonda in 1968’s ‘Barbarella’ Everett

Sweeney has become a fan favorite with Sony. The studio not only tapped her to co-star in its Marvel pic Madame Webb opposite Dakota Johnson but also recently acquired the package The Registration with Sweeney on board to produce and star.

Sweeney has quickly become one of the more sought after young stars following her breakout roles in the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus and the second season of Euphoria, both scoring her Emmy noms. Besides Madame Webb, she also recently wrapped production on the Tony Tost film National Anthem, which also stars Simon Rex and Halsey, as well as Reality.

She also recently launched a production company and has become hands-on in that part of the process. Besides The Registration, Sweeney also recently partnered with Endeavor Content to produce a TV adaptation of The Players Table.

She is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson and Teller.