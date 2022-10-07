‘Survival of the Thickest’: Garcelle Beauvais, Anissa Felix & Peppermint Among 5 New Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Anissa Felix (FBI), Peppermint (Pose), Taylor Selé (P-Valley), and Marouane Zotti (I May Destroy You) have joined the cast of the Netflix comedy series Survival of the Thickest starring Michelle Buteau.

Beauvais will play Natasha; Felix will play India; Peppermint will play a character of the same name; Selé will play Jacque; Zotti will play Luca.

The series stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, Black, plus-size, and newly single, but not by her choice. Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

The cast also includes Tone Bell and Tasha Smith.

Survival of the Thickest was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and will be executive produced by A24 and Anne Hong from Mosaic. Sanchez-Witzel is also the showrunner for the series.

Beauvais is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson; Felix is repped by KMR Talent and Entertainment Lab; Peppermint is repped by Buchwald; Selé is repped by CESD Talent Agency, Untitled, and Granderson Des Rochers; Zotti is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and 42.