‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women.

The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.”

Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in the series In Contempt, lured his victims using social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter telling them he had connections with people that could help them in their modeling careers.

“The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises and they bought it. … Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” defense lawyer Andrew Flier said, according to a report from NBC 4. “He didn’t force them. … It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Walker also appeared in the 2017 film Kings and shared credits with Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.