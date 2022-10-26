‘Sunny’: Rashida Jones’ Apple TV+ Dark Comedy Series Rounds Out Cast With Joanna Sotomura, 4 More

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for Sunny (fka Dark Manual), a half-hour darkly comedic drama, starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones. Joanna Sotomura (Barry) stars in the titular role, along with annie the clumsy (Miss Osaka), YOU (Nobody Knows), Judy Ongg and Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill) join Jones in the series from Katie Robbins (The Affair, The Last Tycoon) and A24. Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven, The End of the F***ing World) is attached to direct.

Written by Robbins, Sunny is based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

Jones stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny (Sotomura), one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s (Hidetoshi Nishijima) electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed. Nishijima portrays Masa Sakamoto, Suzie’s husband, and a brilliant roboticist.

Sotomura’s Sunny is a bright, young, chipper and emotionally sophisticated robot with human emotions designed to please and do good.

annie the clumsy is Mixxy, a new friend of Suzie and an aspiring mixologist. She’s audacious, feisty, something of a mess, both literally and emotionally.

YOU portrays Hime, the strong and independent daughter of the nonagenarian leader of Kyoto’s yakuza clan and wants to be his successor.

Ongg plays Noriko Sakamoto, mother of Masa (Nishijima). Noriko is a wealthy housewife from an old Kyoto family. She loves her son more than anything, which is why she tries to tolerate her daughter-in-law.

Kunimura portrays Yuki Tanaka, another visionary roboticist.

Robbins executive produces with Jones and Tcherniak, along with Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben for A24.

Sotomura, known for her work on Barry and The Good Place, is repped by Griffin Talent and Brave Artists Management.

Known for his work in the films Kill Bill and The Wailing, Kunimura recently starred in the Netflix action- thriller Kate.

annie the clumsy is a singer and songwriter from Japan who produces her own YouTube show called annie the clumsy. In addition to her web show, annie also composes, writes and sings songs for tv & web commercials in Japan.

Ongg is a singer, actress and woodblock print artist who has appeared in numerous TV dramas, films and theatre productions. She won several awards, including the Japan Record Award.