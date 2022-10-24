‘Succession’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Confirms Spring Release; Roy Kids Planning A Rebellion

We’re getting the first peek at Season 4 of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession, which confirms a Spring 2023 release. You can watch the teaser trailer above.

Following a monologue by Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, who makes it clear he’s not going anywhere, we see the Roy kids, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) stronger than ever in their resolve to stop the sale of Waystar to tech visionary Lukas Matsson.

The Jesse Armstrong series follows media giant Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

In Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Season 4 cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

The series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.