‘Succession’: Logan Roy Is Jazzed About “Killing The Opposition” In Glimpse At Season 4

We’re getting a quick peek at some of the first footage of Season 4 of HBO’s Succession. As part of a sizzle reel for upcoming HBO/HBO Max series released Monday, a clearly excited Logan Roy is giving an effusive rallying cry to employees at Waystar Royco on the eve of the impending sale of the media company to tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

“We’re killing the opposition! I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder,” pledges Logan. “I love it here. I f—king love it!”

The official logline for Season 4: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The Jesse Armstrong series follows media giant Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season 4 cast will include Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

The series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

The sizzle reel also shows quick clips of footage from HBO and HBO Max upcoming seasons including The White Lotus, The White House Plumbers, The Gilded Age and more. Watch it above.