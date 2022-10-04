‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Sink, known for her fan-favorite starring role as Max Mayfield on Netflix’s Stranger Things, and soon-to-be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s praised Venice Film Festival drama The Whale, has signed with WME for representation.

Sink began her career on Broadway in the title role of the Annie revival in 2013. She then went on to appear opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony-nominated The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry.

She joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things in the second season at the age of 14 and can currently be seen in the most recent fourth season. She also appeared in Lionsgate feature The Glass Castle, based on Jeannette Walls bestselling novel, where she portrayed a young Lori alongside Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson. Most recently she starred in Netflix’s Fear Street 2 and will next be seen in Aronofsky’s psychological drama The Whale, which had a triumphant premiere at the recent Venice Film Festival, with a seven-minute standing ovation. A24 releases the film domestically on December 9. She is currently in production on thriller Berlin Nobody, inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo, alongside Eric Bana.

On television, Sink starred in the NBC hit series American Odyssey alongside Anna Friel, and guest-starred on shows including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods, and The Americans. Additionallly , she was seen alongside Elisabeth Moss and Liev Schreiber in Chuck, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017.

She continues to be repped by John Mara Jr. for management and Peikhoff Mahan Law Office.