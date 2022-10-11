Tony-Winning ‘A Strange Loop’ Announces Broadway Closing

A Strange Loop, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Broadway musical, will plays its final performance on January 15, 2023, producers announced today.

Michael R. Jackson’s acclaimed musical – it won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Best Musical Tony -opened April 26 at the Lyceum Theatre to rave reviews reviews, but has seen steadily declining box office and attendance in recent months. For the week ending Oct. 4, the production filled only 79% of available seats, grossing $579,354, compared to a high point of $860,496 last June.

“Bringing A Strange Loop to Broadway has been extraordinary,” said producer Barbara Whitman. “Michael R. Jackson is one of the most important voices of this generation, and we’re thrilled that so many enthusiastic audience members have been able to experience his monumental musical. We look forward to having more theatre lovers come see the show in its final weeks.”

Directed by Tony nominee Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop stars Jaquel Spivey as Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer.

“Though A Strange Loop is not autobiographical,” Jackson said in a statement today, “it is my life’s work. As such, I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to share this raw, vulnerable, and personal story with the world and to have connected with so many enthusiastic, loving audiences. I am also indebted to the many extraordinary collaborators and institutions past and present that made the telling of this unique story possible. You each will have a piece of my heart, soul, and my loop forever.”

As Broadway continues to feel the impact of Covid and a sharp reduction in New York City tourism, the industry has been rocked by the recent closures and closing announcements of some of its most successful hits, including Dear Evan Hansen and The Phantom of The Opera. The latter recently announced a closing date of Feb. 18, 2023. The hit The Music Man will close on Jan. 1, 2023, rather than continue without star Hugh Jackman.

Upon closing, the $9.5 million A Strange Loop will have played 301 regular and 13 preview performances at the Lyceum Theatre.