Steven Knight Says He Hopes ‘Peaky Blinders’ Stage Show Will Travel To New York And Boston

Steven Knight has said he hopes Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, the dance theatre spin-off of his hit TV show, will travel stateside after it closes on the stage in Birmingham, England.

“After it closes in the UK in Birmingham we’re hoping it moves onto New York and then Boston because the show has massive international appeal, so I think this one can travel,” Knight told the BBC’s Radio 4 on Tuesday morning.

The stage show opened earlier this month in Birmingham, the English city where the original TV show is set. Speaking with Radio 4, Knight said he doesn’t believe the show could have started life in any other city.

“Birmingham has been a big, proud city for hundreds of years. I think there’s been a gap in its media image and presence. And I hope Peaky is the first of many things that will give the city an identity,” he said. “I know people that have Birminghan accents and when they go abroad and open their moves people say Peaky Blinders.”

The stage show will travel to London for a premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park on October 12 before embarking on a UK tour in 2023. The show features live music led by musical director Yaron Engler and a score written by Roman GianArthur and Nate Wonder, who worked with music consultant D.J. Walde to create the soundtrack. Executive Producers are Simon Sinek and Robin Saunders.

The show’s cast is rounded out by Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons who alternate the role of Thomas Shelby, and Naya Lovell and Seren Williams alternate the role of Grace. Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesu in the series, provides a pre-recorded narration.