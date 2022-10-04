Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive Reveals 2022 Finalists

EXCLUSIVE: The Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has selected Corey Dashaun, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, John Lowe, Naiyah Ambros, Raymond Arturo Perez, and Tennessee Martin as the program’s finalists.

The second and final phase, which kicks off on October 3, will see the 6 writers develop, write and pitch a spec episode script for a current Starz series with the support of writers Danny Fernandez and Sahar Jahani as well as Starz executives Samantha Offsay-Nissen, Senior Vice President, Original Programming; Alex Alberts, Director, Original Programming; Giovanna Desselle, Director, Original Programming; and Tara Roy, Director, Original Programming.

The program will wrap on November 4th when participants will pitch their spec episode to the Starz programming team.

“We are elated with the success of this inaugural program and our partnership with Starz and NewFilmmakers Los Angeles as we celebrate the finalists in phase two of the Writer’s Intensive,“ said Karla Pita Loor, chair of NALIP’s Board of Directors. “With these types of collaborations, NALIP continues to discover, develop and support opportunities for content creators from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.”

Throughout phase one, participants gained a comprehensive understanding of television writing and received critical insight on how to navigate their careers as emerging TV writers. Phase one culminated in the cohort outlining and pitching spec episode treatments for a current Starz series to Starz executives Karen Bailey, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, and Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Senior Vice President, Original Programming.