‘Star Trek’ Franchise Set For Visionary Award At 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Outfest will honor the Star Trek franchise with its Visionary Award at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards, taking place at Paramount Studios on Saturday, October 22nd.

The Visionary Award recognizes creative or artistic contributions to LGBTQIA+ visibility within media. Its 2021 recipint was Marvel Studios’ President of Physical and Post Production, Visual Effects, and Animation Production, Victoria Alonso.

Star Trek joins a list of honorees set for this year’s Outfest Legacy Awards which also includes actress and musician Janelle Monáe, Amazon’s Glamazon Employee Resource Group and Outfest’s Deputy Director Kerri Stoughton-Jackson, as previously announced. Monáe will receive Outfest’s Trailblazer Award, with Glamazon taking the Guardian Award and Stoughton-Jackson claiming the Jonathan Howard Legacy Award.

IMDb’s Chief Operating Officer Nikki Santoro will present the 2022 Visionary Award to Star Trek, with Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz to accept on behalf of the franchise.

“As a self-proclaimed proud ‘Trekkie’ I have always been enamored with the Star Trek universe, originating with Gene Roddenberry’s original canon, that has been created and expanded by so many visionaries, artists and talent, both above and below line,” said Outfest’s Executive Director, Damien S. Navarro. “We are excited to celebrate the dozens of ‘ahead-of-their time’ films, series, animation, games, art and graphic novels that continue to feature some of the most well-rounded diverse and queer characters and their storylines.”

One of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time, Roddenberry’s Star Trek launched with Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966. The sci-fi franchise has continued to thrive through films, television, animation, games, publishing, podcasts, experiences and most recently children’s programming in the decades since, with 11 TV series and 13 films currently available in over 190 countries worldwide.

Outfest is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit — this year, celebrating its 40th anniversary — which looks to bolster the entertainment careers of LGBTQIA+ artists, as well as the exhibition and preservation of underrepresented stories. The organization’s upcoming edition of the Legacy Awards will feature special appearances by Fran Drescher, Javicia Leslie, Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael Silva and Brian Michael Smith, along with special performances by Tolliver and DJ Cquestt. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.