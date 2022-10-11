‘St. Donatus’ Supernatural Drama From Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, Richard Shepard & Hazy Mills In Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing St. Donatus, a supernatural mystery drama from Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based. Richard Shepard will direct in his latest collaboration with Charmelo and Snyder after Ringer and The Perfection. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Charmelo and Snyder, St. Donatus is about a small town in Iowa with a dark secret. An unwitting family, relocating from Brooklyn, moved into a newly-renovated farmhouse on the outskirts of town. When the family starts experiencing unsettling occurrences, it brings them closer to the town’s secret… and the very thing trapped in their cellar.

Charmelo and Snyder executive produce with Hayes, Milliner and Shepard. Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Charmelo and Snyder created and executive produced drama series Ringer for CBS/The CW starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Shepard also executive produced the series and directed the pilot. He also directed the 2018 horror feature The Perfection from a script he co-wrote with Charmelo and Snyder.

The list of 10 pilots directed by Shepard that have gone to series also includes Criminal Minds, Ugly Betty and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He also has directed episodes of Apple TV+’s Acapulco and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Shepard is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Karl Austen at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Charmelo and Snyder also co-executive produced the CW’s Supernatural. Most recently the duo executive produced drama series Midnight, Texas, which aired for two seasons on NBC. Charmelo and Snyder are repped by UTA, AB Fischer at Literate Management and Jamie Mandelbaum.

Hazy Mills’ credits include series Hot In Cleveland and Grimm and the documentary Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11.



