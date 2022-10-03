Spyglass Media Group Ups Chris Stone To SVP Production & Development

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Stone has been promoted to SVP, Production & Development at Spyglass Media Group.

Stone previous served as VP, Production & Development at the Gary Barber led content company.

The executive will continue to report to Spyglass President of Production, Peter Oillataguerre. He’ll be responsible for developing existing properties and sourcing new projects across all genres.

Oillataguerre said, “Chris’ recognition for his contribution to our film department is well-deserved. His instincts for commercially-appealing material and eye for emerging talent are tremendously valuable to the company.”

While at Spyglass, Stone collaborated on the successful relaunch of the long-running horror franchise Scream which grossed over $140M WW, as well as its next installment, which is set for release by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass on March 31, 2023. He also worked on the reinvention of David Bruckner’s Hellraiser, which is debuting Oct. 7 on Hulu and is in post-production on the high school comedy Incoming from John and Dave Chernin.

Previously, Stone served as a creative executive at Dimension Films where he worked on such television projects as Scream for MTV and Spy Kids: Mission Critical for Netflix. Stone began his career working for producer Peter Safran.