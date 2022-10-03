Spotify Sets Kim Kardashian’s Long In The Works True-Crime Podcast ‘The System: The Case of Kevin Keith’

Kim Kardashian is finally getting ready to launch her true-crime podcast The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.

Spotify has launched the first two episodes of the show – over two years after signing a podcast deal with the influencer, who passed California’s ‘baby bar’ law exam at the end of last year.

Kardashian will explore the story of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused.

She has been front and center of prison reform in the U.S., lobbying former President Donald Trump on the issue during his term.

The blurb: In February of 1994, Kevin Keith was arrested and charged with a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio. There is no physical evidence exclusively tying him to the crime, yet he has spent 28 years of his life behind bars, with many of those on death row. Kevin’s brother Charles, has always been convinced of his innocence, and to this day, works relentlessly to clear Kevin’s name.

Kardashian, who narrates the series, and her team will take a deep dive into the case, raise important questions, and try to shed light on a legal system that can often be deliberately puzzling.