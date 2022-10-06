‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed For Fifth Season By Hulu

Solar Opposites hasn’t even begun its fourth season, and Hulu already is wanting more: The streamer announced today at New York Comic-Con that it has renewed the series for a fifth season.

Season 4 of the comedy, composed of 12 episodes, won’t debut until next year. Season 3 of the series premiered July 13, and the Halloween special Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special dropped on October 3.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers on a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff.

The animated comedy is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel and is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Hulu’s other animated joints in the works are The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, set for October 17, and the adult comedy Koala Man for Hulu Originals.