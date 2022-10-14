‘Soft & Quiet’: Momentum Pictures Picks Up Blumhouse SXSW Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has acquired distribution rights in the US, Canada, and UK to Soft & Quiet, the debut feature from filmmaker Beth de Araújo which made its world premiere at SXSW.

The film, produced by Blumhouse and Second Grade Teacher, earned gripping reviews out the Austin, TX event, near 90%. The pic will be released day and date in theaters and VOD on Nov. 4.

Soft & Quiet is a thriller that plays out in real time. The pic follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher as she organizes a mixer of like-minded women. When the group heads home, the teacher encounters a woman from her past, leading to a volatile chain of events.

Araújo produced the title alongside Saba Zerehi, Josh Peters, and Joshua Beirne-Golden, with Executive Producers Robina Riccitiello, Beatriz Sequeira and Jason Blum.

“Beth de Araújo finds spectacular moments of tension and discomfort in Soft & Quiet, and I’m so happy that audiences across the US are finally going to have the opportunity to watch her film in November, as it made such a lasting impression on me,” said EP Blum.

The film, starring Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Eleanore Pienta, Dana Millican, Melissa Paulo, Jon Beavers and Cissy Ly, has been praised for its unflinching portrayal of racism and the fresh, powerful voice of Araújo, which was the catalyst for Blum to board the project.

Marissa Frobes at CAA brokered the deal with Momentum. Araújo is represented by WME and Hayden Goldblatt at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.