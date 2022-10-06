‘Snowfall’: Tamara Taylor Joins Sixth & Final Season Of FX Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tamara Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Bones) has joined the cast of FX’s Snowfall for its sixth and final season.

Details regarding who she will portray are under wraps.

From John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and showrunner Dave Andron, Snowfall follows Los Angeles’ criminal underbelly in the 1980s when the crack epidemic was bringing it a lot of cash but also ruining countless lives.

At the center of the story is Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a teen at the start of the series, with smarts that could take him from college to the career of his dreams. But the challenges he faced led him down a different and darker path. After becoming a young drug kingpin, he’s got more money and power than he could’ve ever asked for but the consequences of his actions normally lead folks with similar ambitions to the morgue or prison. Family, friends, associates, and competitors often follow a similar path, regardless of their willingness to participate in the highly profitable drug business.

Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Amadio, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie. Idris also serves as a producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Taylor most recently appeared opposite Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in the first two seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime. She is best known for her portrayal of Camille Saroyan on 11 seasons of Fox’s Bones. Additional credits include Altered Carbon and October Faction, both hail from Netflix.

For the big screen, Taylor made her feature debut in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Industry Entertainment, and Manifest Talent Group.