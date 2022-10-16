Skip to main content
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Elon Musk’s Reaction To Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweets

Colin Jost on 'Weekend Update' Takes On Elon Musk and Kanye West
NBC

Colin Jost and Michael Che roasted the week in politics and pop culture on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and the controversy around Kanye West was mentioned.

Following West’s antisemitic messages on social media, there were many Jewish organizations that called the rapper out for the dangerous language he was using. Che mentioned the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance condemning West and quipped, “Just say, Lenny Kravitz.”

Jost followed by mentioning the tweet where Elon Musk addressed West after he was blocked from using Twitter following offensive tweets.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” read the tweet from Musk.

Jost quipped, “Well, that settles it. If there’s one thing we all trust Elon with it’s successfully reading another human being’s emotional cues.”

Earlier this week, the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance condemned West’s antisemitic messages.

“Ye’s recent statements about the Jewish community are hurtful, offensive, and wrong. They perpetuate stereotypes that have been the basis for discrimination and violence against Jews for thousands of years. Words like this tear at the fabric of the Black-Jewish relationship,” read the statement shared on Twitter.

“The Black and Jewish communities must stand together through incidents like this to make clear that trafficking in hateful stereotypes is unacceptable and that the words of one entertainer do not reflect the views of an entire community.”

