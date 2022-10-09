‘SNL’ Sends Up Try Guys Cheating Scandal With Skit Featuring Bowen Yang, Mikey Day And Andrew Dismukes

Buzzfeed’s The Try Guys — the men who make videos of themselves trying just about anything — became a target of Saturday Night Live tonight when their latest cheating scandal was spoofed on the late-night show.

The piece began with Ego Nwodim playing a CNN anchor who tosses it to field reporter Colin O’Doherty (Brendan Gleeson). He’s supposed to be reporting on the White House, but keeps getting interrupted by breaking news regarding The Try Guys and the “Ned Fulmer Situation” — a reference to the real-life scandal that broke up the group after Fulmer supposedly cheated on his wife with a Try Guys staffer.

Laura doesn’t know these guys. Naturally, Colin is aghast. “How do you not know The Try Guys?” he asks. “These are the Buzzfeed pranksters who try stuff, like trying fingernail polish, or weird hair cuts. They even tried eating bugs.”

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Calls Out Herschel Walker, Elon Musk And “Influencers” With Cold Open Centered On Things That Make Us Snap

Colin then interrupts Laura with a special appearance by three of the guys, played by Bowen Yang, Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes. He says “it’s an honor” to meet with them before Yang launches into how “there’s a lot of anger on this couch.”

“He committed the heinous act of having a consensual kiss and not telling us, his friends,” said Day of the infidelity.

Ultimately, Dismukes calls it “the battle of their lives.” It devolved from there as Yang and Day struggled to keep a straight face.