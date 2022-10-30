‘SNL’ Skechers Ad Spoofs Kanye West‘s Visit To Company’s Offices Amid Fallout From Antisemitic Comments

A day after Adidas ended its business relationship with Kanye West following his repeated antisemitic comments, the rapper made an “unannounced” visit to a Skechers corporate office in LA on Wednesday and was escorted from the building.

The incident was parodied in a Saturday Night Live Skechers ad.

“Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things, making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price and having zero tolerance for antisemitism,” a Skechers rep played by Cecily Strong said.

Added another staffer played by Bowen Yang, “That’s why earlier this week Kanye West showed up at our corporate office, asking to work with us. We said ‘no’ and immediately escorted him out of the building.”

While noting that Skechers is appalled by West’s “horrific comments” and vows to never to work with him, Strong’s executive added, “But we also want to point out that of all companies he could’ve approached and get rejected by, he chose Skechers.”

Said Yang’s rep, “Two years ago, can you imagine the headline, ‘Skechers too good for Kanye?’,” later adding, “What would you call a Kanye Skechers shoe anyway, a Skeezy?”

The Skechers team took shots at other shoe companies.

“It took Adidas so many days to decide not to work with him. He walked in we were, buy, buh-bye, door,” Strong’s character said, while Yang’s questioned why Crocs has been quiet on West’s comments.

He then concluded, “I’m sure Kanye will find a morally dubious company to work with instead,” with the ad cutting to Michael J. Lindell (James Austin Johnson) announcing a My Pillow collaboration with West.

We will update the post with video of the skit as soon as it is made available.